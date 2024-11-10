‘No imminent threat to public safety’ as OPP investigates death of person in Caledon

Police are investigating after a person died in Caledon on Nov. 9 (David Ritchie/CTV News Toronto)

Police are investigating after a person died in Caledon over the weekend.

The OPP’s Caledon Detachment said they called to a residence on Deer Ridge Trail, east of Hurontario Street and north of Highway 410, shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday.

There, officers found a person suffering from injuries. They were later pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

“While the cause of death cannot yet be confirmed, investigators believe there is no imminent threat to public safety, although the OPP reminds all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times,” police said in a Nov. 10 news release.

At this time, the investigation is in its “early stages,” the OPP said, adding that no further details are being released at this time.

People in the area should expect to see a continued police presence, they said.

Anyone has any information that may help the investigation is asked to contact the Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.