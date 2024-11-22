Mississauga man arrested after viral dangerous driving videos: police

A Mississauga man has been arrested after several Instagram videos showing a dirt bike rider driving in an “extremely dangerous manner” went viral, police say.

Officers from the Peel Regional Police Safer Roads Team (SRT) launched an investigation in September after first becoming aware of the videos.

Police say that the videos showed a rider on a Surron dirt bike “performing dangerous maneuvers such as wheelies.”

On Oct. 25, 2024, a 24-year-old resident of Mississauga was arrested in connection with the investigation.

The SRT officers apprehended the individual with the help of the 22 Division Community Intervention and Response Team (CIRT) and Strategic Enforcement Officers, police say.

The accused, Kenny Thomas, is charged with 20 offences, including five counts of stunt driving and two counts of flight from a peace officer.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the police.