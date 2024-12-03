'Serial mischief' suspect wanted for allegedly throwing rocks at businesses in Mississauga

Police say the man in the photo is wanted in connection with a mischief investigation in Mississauga. (Peel Regional Police)

Peel police are looking for a suspect who they described as a “serial mischief” following at least 10 incidents of rocks being thrown at businesses in Mississauga.

The incidents occurred between Sept. 20 and Dec. 1 in the area of Queen Street South and Thomas Street. Police said they usually happened on the weekends from 3:30 a.m. and 7 a.m.

“Video surveillance has identified the same suspect committing these offences,” police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Investigators have released a photo of the suspect who they described as an Asian male between 30 and 40 years old, five-foot-11 with a thin build, short black hair and clean-shaven.

He was seen wearing glasses, a blue medical mask, blue sweater or jacket, blue jeans and blue running shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (905) 453–2121, ext. 1133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.