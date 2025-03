A motorcyclist suffered critically injuries after a crash in Brampton on Wednesday night.

A motorcyclist is in hospital with critical injuries following a collision in Brampton late Wednesday night.

It happened in the southbound lanes of Mavis Road, near Clementine Drive, at around 11:20 p.m.

Police said a male motorcyclist was injured in the collision and sent to a trauma centre for treatment.

Paramedics tell CP24 that the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

The southbound lanes of Mavis Road remain closed between Clementine Drive and Ray Lawson Boulevard, police said.