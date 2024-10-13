2 people injured in multi-vehicle collision in Scarborough

Two people have been taken to the hospital with minor injuries after the drivers of several vehicles collided in a parking lot in Scarborough on Sunday afternoon, say paramedics.
The crash happened near Borough Drive and Progress Avenue.
Toronto police say they were called to that area just before 3 p.m.
At the scene, officers found a vehicle on top of another vehicle.
One person was reportedly trapped.
Police later said that their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
EMS told CP24 that adult male as well as a second person whose gender is not known were both take to a local hospital with minor injuries.
More details to come.