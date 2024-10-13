3 dead after head-on collision involving transit bus in Welland

Three people have died and two have been sent to hospital following a head-on collision that happened on Saturday, Oct. 12. (David Ritchie / CP24)

Three people have died and two have been sent to hospital after a head-on collision in Welland Saturday night.

According to police, a pickup truck collided with a Niagara Region transit bus on Highway 58 just after 10 p.m.

“It is determined that the pick-up truck collided head-on with a transit bus and as a result, the pick-up truck rolled over and subsequently burst into flames,” the OPP said in a broadcast posted to X.

Police say that the driver and two passengers in the truck were pronounced deceased on scene.

Police say that the bus driver was airlifted to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, and one passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Another passenger was assessed on scene with minor injuries.

“The OPP Highway Management Team are continuing to investigate, and as more information becomes available, I’ll definitely update you, but there’s not more information I can release,” the officer said before sending out condolences.

The highway remains closed between Kleiner Street and Forks Road East while police continue their investigation.