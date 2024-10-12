Highway 401 in Whitby closed due to collision

Emergency crews are on the scene of a collision on Highway 401 in Whitby on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (Jennifer Eppel)

Police have closed Highway 401 in Whitby due to a collision.

The highway is closed in both directions between Brock Street and Thickson Road South.

Video sent to CP24 shows crews putting out a vehicle fire on the highway. At least two vehicles were involved in the collision.

There is no immediate word on injuries.