Highway 401 in Whitby closed due to collision

Police have closed Highway 401 in Whitby due to a collision.
The highway is closed in both directions between Brock Street and Thickson Road South.
Video sent to CP24 shows crews putting out a vehicle fire on the highway. At least two vehicles were involved in the collision.
There is no immediate word on injuries.
