ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Police provide update on deadly shooting outside Toronto apartment

By Codi Wilson
One person was shot and killed near Trethewey and Black Creek drives on Oct. 7, 2024.

Toronto police will be providing an update this morning on a deadly shooting at an apartment building in the city’s north end.

Police previously confirmed that a man in his 20s was shot in the area of Trethewey Drive and Clearview Heights, near Black Creek Drive, at around 8:12 p.m. on Oct. 7.

According to investigators, the man was located at the rear of the apartment building suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital but later died of his injuries.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police confirmed that investigators will be providing more information on the homicide at a news conference this morning.

The update is set to begin at 11 a.m. at 12 Division, police said.