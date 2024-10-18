More than 100 school bus routes across Toronto cancelled Friday

More than 100 school bus routes in Toronto are cancelled for Friday due to ongoing vehicle issues.

In a message on its website on Thursday, the Toronto Student Transportation Group (TSTG) said the cancellation of about 108 routes was “to ensure that all other services are delivered in a safe and timely manner.”

“First Student has indicated that they feel confident they will have all vehicle issues addressed by Monday.”

The “driver qualification issues” already led to the cancellation of 143 routes across the city on Thursday.

TSTG General Manager Kevin Hodgkinson told CP24.com that it first learned about the Thursday’s route cancellations from First Student late Wednesday night.

For a full list of impacted routes follow this link.