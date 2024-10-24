Daylight shooting in North York leaves 1 person critically injured: paramedics

One person was critically injured following a daylight shooting in North York on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024.

One person has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a daylight shooting in North York, Toronto paramedics say.

Gunshots rang out in the area of Yonge Street and Bogert Avenue, near Sheppard Avenue East, shortly after 12 p.m.

Police said one person was found suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene and was rushed to hospital via emergency run.

Road closures are in effect in the area for the police investigation.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.