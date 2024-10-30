No injuries after two-alarm fire at commercial building in North York

A Toronto Firefighters walks past a fire truck at the scene of a fire at the Black Bull Restaurant on Queen St. West and John Street in Toronto on Thursday night, April 21, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

No injuries were reported following a two-alarm fire in North York early Wednesday morning.

It happened at a commercial building on Limestone Crescent, near Steeles Avenue and Keele Street, shortly before 4 a.m.

Toronto Fire said crews arrived to find heavy flames and upgraded the call to a two-alarm blaze.

Several vehicles inside the structure were on fire, officials said.

The blaze has since been knocked down and crews are currently clearing out smoke.

It is not clear if anyone was inside the building at the time but no injuries were reported, Toronto Fire said.

Police are assisting on scene and Toronto Fire has not yet said what caused the blaze.