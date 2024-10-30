Toronto driver dead after SUV hit by wheel on Highway 401

A Toronto driver is dead after his vehicle was hit by a tire on Highway 401 in Cambridge Wednesday afternoon.
Ontario Provincial Police say it happened on the eastbound lanes near the Cambridge ONRoute.
Police say the van was travelling west when its wheel came off, crossed into the opposite lanes and hit an SUV.
The 39-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
There is no word if charges will be laid against the driver of the van.
All eastbound lanes at Townline Road remain closed. They are expected to reopen around 9 p.m.
FATAL COLLISION:— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) October 30, 2024
Hwy 401 E/B, east of the Cambridge ONroute. One driver, a 39 year-old from Toronto, has been pronounced deceased. #OPP is at scene investigating and all three E/B lanes are closed at Townline Rd, #Cambridge. ETA for re-opening is 11:00 pm. #MississaugaOPP^TD pic.twitter.com/ua4IWXCzMJ