5 hospitalized after fire at North York apartment building

Five people have been transported to hospital after a fire at an apartment building in North York.

The blaze broke out at a building in the area of Avenue Road and Wilson Avenue at around 12:40 p.m.

Toronto Fire told CP24 that crews arrived to find heavy smoke and upgraded the blaze to a second alarm.

The fire is now under control and Toronto Fire says they are working with staff towards restoring building services.

Occupants have been asked to shelter in place and the TTC has been contacted to help house occupants in the interim.

Paramedics told CP24 that five people were taken to the local hospital with varying injuries. One person is in life-threatening condition, two are in serious condition and two have minor injuries. They did not provide further details.