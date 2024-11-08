Service will be curtailed on several major transit lines this weekend. Here is what you need to know.

There are a number of unplanned service interruptions impacting both GO Transit and the TTC

It could be a challenging weekend to get around the GTA for those who rely on public transit.

There are a number of unplanned service interruptions impacting both GO Transit and the TTC, as well as “significant disruptions” to Brampton Transit as a municipal workers strike continues.

Here is what you need to know:

GO Transit

Trains on the Lakeshore East line will only run between Pickering and Durham College GO stations from late Friday evening until the end of service on Sunday. The change is being done to accommodate “critical track work” related to ongoing Ontario Line construction. Metrolinx says that GO buses will run express from Pickering GO Station to Union Station. There will be no GO Transit service at Danforth, Scarborough, Eglinton, Guildwood, and Rouge Hill GO stations and customers are being urged to use local transit options instead.

GO Transit service on the Stouffville line be reduced on Saturday and Sunday to accommodate “critical track work.” There will be no service between Kennedy and Union stations during this time. GO Transit is urging riders to utilize the TTC instead.

TTC

There will be no subway service on Line 2 between Kipling and Keele stations all weekend to accommodate planned track work. Shuttle buses will be operating. Stations will remain open for customers to purchase fares.

There continues to be 18 reduced speed zones on both Line 1 and Line 2 that could impact travel times. The reduced speed zones have been put in place as a safety measure while track maintenance and upgrades are completed, the TTC says.

Brampton Transit