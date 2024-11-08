What’s one stop nobody should miss when visiting Toronto?

Taylor Swift performs at San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, for her Eras Tour concert, Saturday, July 13, 2024. (Claudio Furlan//LaPresse via AP)

As concert tours go, 10 days is a lot of time to spend with a city. But that’s how long pop superstar Taylor Swift could spend in Toronto when she touches down here for her mini-residency starting on Nov. 14.

The singer’s Era’s Tour will be taking over the Rogers Centre and the surrounding area downtown for its six-show run from Nov. 14-23.

From a massive “Taylgate” party at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre to the temporary renaming of several downtown streets as “Taylor Swift Way,” there will be no shortage of Toronto tributes to Swift. But how should she take in Toronto?

While this is not Swift’s first time in the city, it well may be the longest stretch she’s spent here.

With that in mind, CP24 wants to hear from you. We’re asking Torontonians where they would take Swift if they could show her just one spot in Toronto.

Is it the top of the CN Tower, or your favourite spot to watch the sunset by the waterfront? An unforgettable restaurant in Little Italy, or your favourite nature trail?

Let us know the can’t-miss spot you’d recommend to Swift while she’s in town.

What would you not let her miss if you were Swift’s tour guide for the week?

Share your idea by emailing us at torontonews@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments could become part of a CP24 story.