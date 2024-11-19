These Toronto restaurants cracked OpenTable's top 100 list for Canada

Toronto has the highest number of top-rated restaurants in the country, according to a new ranking put out by OpenTable.

This year, OpenTable looked at more than one million reviews from its verified diners from Oct. 1, 2023 to Sept. 30, 2024, comparing ratings, percentage of five star reviews and reservations, among others, to see what spots deserve a spot on Canada’s Top 100 list for the year.

Fifty-three restaurants in Ontario clinched a spot on this year’s list, with 36 of those coming out of Toronto. Compared to the rest of Canada, British Columbia has 15 spots and Alberta has 16 spots that cracked the top 100 list.

“The Canadian dining scene is continuing to evolve. Canadians are breaking away from traditional patterns by embracing mid-week dining, which is good news for restaurants as these times can be typically quieter, as well as craving unique culinary experiences and group dining. The even better news – these trends are set to continue in 2025, according to new research,” Matt Davis, OpenTable Canada’s country director, said in the release issued on Tuesday.

For Torontonians specifically, OpenTable says there has been an 11 per cent increase in seated dining compared to last year and more than half – 58 per cent – plan to dine out more in 2025.

The reservation service also revealed 46 per cent of Torontonians would be more interested in trying experiential dining next year, which could be anything like a spot with a tasting menu or dinner and a show.

Here are the 36 in Toronto featured on OpenTable’s list this year:

And the other Ontarian restaurants that made the cut for 2024: