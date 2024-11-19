ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

These Toronto restaurants cracked OpenTable's top 100 list for Canada

By Alex Arsenych

Toronto has the highest number of top-rated restaurants in the country, according to a new ranking put out by OpenTable.

This year, OpenTable looked at more than one million reviews from its verified diners from Oct. 1, 2023 to Sept. 30, 2024, comparing ratings, percentage of five star reviews and reservations, among others, to see what spots deserve a spot on Canada’s Top 100 list for the year.

Fifty-three restaurants in Ontario clinched a spot on this year’s list, with 36 of those coming out of Toronto. Compared to the rest of Canada, British Columbia has 15 spots and Alberta has 16 spots that cracked the top 100 list.

“The Canadian dining scene is continuing to evolve. Canadians are breaking away from traditional patterns by embracing mid-week dining, which is good news for restaurants as these times can be typically quieter, as well as craving unique culinary experiences and group dining. The even better news – these trends are set to continue in 2025, according to new research,” Matt Davis, OpenTable Canada’s country director, said in the release issued on Tuesday.

For Torontonians specifically, OpenTable says there has been an 11 per cent increase in seated dining compared to last year and more than half – 58 per cent – plan to dine out more in 2025.

The reservation service also revealed 46 per cent of Torontonians would be more interested in trying experiential dining next year, which could be anything like a spot with a tasting menu or dinner and a show.

Here are the 36 in Toronto featured on OpenTable’s list this year:

  1. Akira Back
  2. Alo Restaurant
  3. Alobar Yorkville
  4. Amal Restaurant
  5. Avelo Restaurant
  6. Azura
  7. BarIsabel
  8. Bar Prima
  9. Bar Vendetta
  10. BlueBlood Steakhouse
  11. Caffino
  12. Canoe Restaurant and Bar
  13. DaiLo
  14. Don Alfonso 1890
  15. Enoteca Sociale
  16. Epoch Bar & Kitchen Terrace
  17. General Public
  18. George Restaurant
  19. Giulietta
  20. Grey Gardens
  21. Gusto 501
  22. Joso’s
  23. Lee
  24. Mamakas Taverna
  25. Mother Cocktail Bar
  26. Osteria Giulia
  27. Parallel
  28. Prime Seafood Palace
  29. Quetzal
  30. Rasa
  31. Scaramouche Restaurant
  32. Sorrel Rosedale
  33. The Butcher Chef
  34. The Chase
  35. Tutti Matti
  36. Via Allegro Ristorante

And the other Ontarian restaurants that made the cut for 2024:

  1. Bocado Restaurant – Prince Edward County
  2. Cambridge Mill – Cambridge
  3. Cintro On Wellington – London
  4. Crossroads Restaurant– Rosseau
  5. DreamLand Cafe – Ottawa
  6. Eddington’s of Exeter – Exeter
  7. Greystones – Orangeville
  8. Rizzo’s House of Parm – Fort Erie
  9. Take Five Bistro – Windsor
  10. Terra Restaurant – Thornhill
  11. The Common Stove – Orillia
  12. The Gate – Flesherton
  13. The Good Earth Vineyard And Winery – Beamsville
  14. The Springwood – Whitby
  15. Trattoria Timone – Oakville
  16. Treadwell Cuisine – Niagara-on-the-Lake
  17. Vineland Estates Winery Restaurant – Vineland