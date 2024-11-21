Taylor Swift's motorcade spotted along Gardiner Expressway

Taylor Swift got the royal treatment as Toronto police shut down a portion of the Gardiner Expressway to escort the megastar downtown.

Taylor Swift is officially back in Toronto for round two.

The popstar princess’s motorcade was seen driving along the Gardiner Expressway on Tuesday afternoon, making its way to the downtown core ahead of night four of ‘The Eras Tour’ at the Rogers Centre.

In video footage, a police motorcycle can be seen leading the pack of predominantly black SUVs along the highway as another police cruiser at the back ensured other vehicles did not pass by.

The motorcade arrived at the Rogers Centre just after 2:30 p.m., two hours before the gates open for her sold-out show.

The Pennsylvania-born singer only has three more concerts in Toronto before she caps off her near-21-month-long tour in Vancouver next month, which ends in Dec. 8.

Swift’s final show in Toronto is on Saturday.