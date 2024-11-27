Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough

Police are on the scene of a collision at Steeles Avenue East and Birchmount Road on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. (CP24)

A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Steeles Avenue East and Birchmount Road just after 6 p.m. for a collision.

Toronto paramedics told CTV News Toronto they transported the pedestrian to a hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.