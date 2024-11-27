Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough

A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough Tuesday night.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Steeles Avenue East and Birchmount Road just after 6 p.m. for a collision.
Toronto paramedics told CTV News Toronto they transported the pedestrian to a hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.
Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.
COLLISION:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 27, 2024
Steeles Ave and Birchmount Rd
6:08 pm
-pedestrian struck by a vehicle
-driver remained o/s
-police o/s
-female pedestrian transported to hospital
-ROAD CLOSURES:
S/B Birchmount Rd at Steeles Ave#GO2571818
^lm