A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

One person has been transported to hospital with minor injuries after driving over a DVP barrier, police say.

According to police, the collision happened at 8:47 a.m. on the DVP southbound and Eglinton Ave E area. Police say that the driver was travelling northbound when it went over the barrier into southbound lanes.

Police advise travelers to use alternative routes, as lanes in the area are currently closed.