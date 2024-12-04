Plainclothes fare inspectors now patrolling TTC to curb fare evasion

Fare inspectors dressed in plainclothes have been deployed across the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC)‘s network to crack down on fare evasion.

The TTC announced that, as of Wednesday, some of its teams will patrol the system without their uniforms to issue tickets to those riding transit illegally. That said, all plainclothes inspectors will carry identification and wear body cameras to record customer interactions.

“Inspectors will continue to use discretion, whether in uniform or plainclothes, to ensure tickets are predominantly issued in cases of willful evasion,” the TTC said in a news release.

Stuart Green, senior communications specialist for the TTC, confirmed to CTV News Toronto via email that plainclothes fare inspectors will be piloted until mid-January. Green pointed out introducing these fare inspectors was one of the recommendations put forward by the auditor general in 2019. As per the report, “it enables a more accurate assessment of fare evasion rates and a more effective inspection program.”

The transit network said it first tested this method in 2018 before reintroducing it three weeks ago, with plainclothes inspectors educating those who hop on-board without paying for their fare. Doing this, the TTC says, is just one more step to combatting its $140 million in annual losses to fare evasion.

“While the TTC receives considerable operating funds from the City, we rely heavily on the fare box to support our operations. When people don’t pay, that impacts our ability to increase service and keep fare prices low,” interim TTC CEO Greg Percy said in Wednesday’s release.

“We prefer all customers pay for their rides rather than issue tickets. At the same time, we have to let people know we’re serious.”

The TTC noted tickets evasion range between $235 and $425 depending on the nature of the evasion, with the fine money going to the courts, not to the transit network.

This is the second new fare evasion initiative the TTC implemented this fall, with the first being the elimination of “no-tap” fare gates – entrances typically next to collector booths – at subway stations in September.