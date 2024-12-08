Winter weather travel advisory remains in effect for some parts of GTA

Cars drive along Toronto's Lakeshore Drive as visibility diminishes through falling hail, snow, and rain in Toronto, Ontario on Saturday, April 14, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A winter weather travel advisory has ended for Toronto, but it remains in effect for areas in Durham Region.

Pickering, Ajax, Whitby and Oshawa could see total snow accumulations of five to 10 centimetres Saturday evening.

“Snowfall amounts are expected to be lower towards Lake Ontario,” according to the advisory.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Slow down driving in slippery conditions.”

Meanwhile, in Toronto, there will be periods of snow before tapering off later this evening. On Sunday, it will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle and a high of 6 C.

The forecast is calling for rain on Monday with a daytime high of 7 C.