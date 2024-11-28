Two suspects in custody after fleeing scene of crash in Vaughan: police

A York Region Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (CTV NEWS/MIKE WALKER)

Two people are in custody after fleeing from the scene of a collision in Vaughan early Thursday morning, York Regional Police say.

The three-vehicle crash happened near Highway 27 and Rutherford Road at around 4:45 a.m.

Police said two people involved in the collision fled the scene but were located after officers and the K9 unit tracked the suspects.

Police later confirmed that one of those two people sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Investigators have not said what charges the two accused are facing.

Rutherford Road is currently blocked from Napa Valley Avenue to Highway 27, and Highway 27 is closed from Major Mackenzie Drive to Royalpark Way for the police investigation.