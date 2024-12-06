Collision in Georgina leaves 88-year-old driver dead

An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser sits outside of a press conference in Vaughan, Ont., on June 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

An 88-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Georgina Friday morning.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Highway 48 and Old Homestead Road just after 11 a.m.

Police said the man was driving west on Old Homestead Road when he was struck by another vehicle as he entered the intersection.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the other vehicle, a 36-year-old woman, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The circumstances that led to the collision are unknown.

Highway 48 was closed between Ridgeview Road and Ellisview Road for several hours but has since reopened.