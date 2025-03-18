Newmarket community support worker charged for allegedly defrauding vulnerable person of more than $10K

Michelle Mason, 44, of the City of Newmarket, is charged with fraud. (York Regional Police)

A community support worker from Newmarket has been charged after allegedly defrauding a vulnerable person of more than $10,000 over three years.

York Regional Police (YRP) said a family member of a victim contacted them after more than $10,000 was withdrawn from their account between 2021 and 2023.

“The victim, who is a vulnerable member of the community, would not have been able to complete these transactions themselves,” police said in a news release on Tuesday.

As a result of their investigation, officers identified the suspect as a person who was employed to assist the victim’s daily living.

Newmarket resident Michelle Mason, 44, has been charged with fraud over $5,000.

Police released a photo of the accused as “may be additional victims.”

They added that she worked for multiple organizations that assist the “most” vulnerable members of the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact YRP at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7141, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.1800222tips.com.