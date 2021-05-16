One person is dead and another has been seriously injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Caledon.

It happened on Highway 10 between Charleston Side Road and Highway 9.

Peel paramedics said one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another individual was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Two others were also assessed at the scene.

The Ontario Provincial Police have not said how many vehicles were involved in the collision.

In a photo of the collision tweeted by the OPP, one vehicle is seen flipped on its side and debris scattered on the highway.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

The OPP have closed the highway in that area for the investigation.