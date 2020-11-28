Eleven confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been linked to an indoor sports facility in Vaughan.

York Region Public Health said the cases are related to a group of 20 to 25 people who played soccer at TRIO Sportsplex and Event Centre in the area of Teston Road and Highway 400 on Nov. 11 and Nov. 15.

Officials said the group wore masks during the game but did not put them on in the change rooms.

York Region Public Health was notified of the first case on Friday.

Of the 11 people, eight are from Toronto and York, Simcoe-Muskoka, and Peel regions each have one. All are being advised to self-isolate for 14 days.

The risk to those who attend the events is high, and officials are advising them to monitor their symptoms.

On Saturday, 145 new COVID-19 cases were reported in York Region.