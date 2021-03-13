Canada’s oldest known living person got her first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Toronto days after celebrating her 114th birthday.

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre shared on Twitter Saturday that Phyllis Ridgway, who was born on March 10, 1907, received her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the hospital.

Ridgway told Sunnybrook, “This is the best birthday I’ve ever had.”

Phyllis Ridgway, Canada's oldest person, received her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Sunnybrook today.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau replied to the tweet, “what a touching moment.”

“And to Phyllis, happy belated birthday! We’re so glad you got to celebrate this way.”

The province began administering vaccines to members of the general population who are 80 years and older earlier this month as part of the province’s Phase 1 of its rollout plan.

Ontario has administered more than 1.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far.