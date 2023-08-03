Police in Windsor, Ont. have arrested 23 people and laid nearly 300 charges following an international auto theft investigation that led to the recovery of 138 stolen vehicle worth more than $9 million.

The investigation, dubbed Project Fairfield, was initiated by the Windsor Police Service (WPS) in April of last year, and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) joined WPS as an investigative partner in September.

The instigation culminated in the execution of 14 search warrants late last month at locations in Windsor, Peel Region, York Region and Toronto.

“Evidence demonstrated that a sophisticated crime group was responsible for vehicles being stolen in Windsor and the surrounding area. This group was operating across multiple jurisdictions and vehicles were being exported to other countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Lebanon, the Republic of Columbia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo,” WPS said in a press release.

“In addition, the accused were also fraudulently modifying stolen vehicles’ identification numbers (VINs) to later sell them through private sales, in a process known as ‘re-vinning.’”

Police say that in early December of last year, investigators stopped a known stolen “re-vinned” vehicle on Highway 401 near Kingston, Ont.

“This traffic stop resulted in the seizure of illicit drugs, including 14, 914 synthetic opioids tablets. The synthetic opioids tablets were pressed to appear as legitimate oxycodone (prescription) pills,” the press release read.

This initial stop and seizure led to further arrests over the course of the investigation, police say.

In addition to the 138 stolen vehicle recovered, police say they seized 1,050 methamphetamine tablets, 4.9 pounds of cannabis, 1.1 pounds of cannabis concentrate, 320 grams of cocaine, and $144,635 in Canadian currency and $26,698 U.S. currency.

“In total, the illicit drugs seized as a result of Project Fairfield have an estimated street value of $506, 000,” the release continued.

“A wide range of stolen vehicle makes and models have been recovered, including luxury vehicles, newer model pick-up trucks and SUVs.”

WPS and OPP investigators say they worked with partners within the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), the London Police Service, Peel Regional Police and Équité Association.

“Auto theft is impacting communities across Ontario, and Project Fairfield has demonstrated that a collaborative approach is required to bring sophisticated criminal groups to justice,” said OPP Deputy Commissioner Marty Kearns in the press release.

“Law enforcement agencies will continue to work with the CBSA and strategic partners, such as Équité Association, to combat auto theft and fraud in the automotive industry.”

Police say that three of the arrested individuals were held in custody pending a court date, while the other 20 were released. All of the accused are scheduled to appear in court in Windsor either later this month or in September.

“Project Fairfield has been an extensive operation, and police continue to identify and locate stolen and re-vinned vehicles. The investigation is ongoing,” WPS said.

“Members of the public should be cautious when purchasing a vehicle through a private sale. Buyers should ensure they retrieve as much information as possible on both the vehicle and the seller and perform due diligence in advance of providing any funds to the seller.”