Another teenager has been charged in connection with a social media threat made to a Mississauga high school on Thursday.

Peel police said on Saturday that they arrested a 15-year-old Mississauga boy as a result of further investigation into the online threat at Lincoln M. Alexander Secondary School on the morning of Mar. 9.

He is facing charges of uttering threats and mischief to property. The suspect’s identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police said he was released with conditions and will appear in a Brampton court at a later date.

The teenage boy is the second arrest made concerning the threat at the Morning Star Drive school.

A 16-year-old girl was arrested shortly after police attended the school on Thursday to investigate. She was charged with one count of uttering threats.

Later that morning, police were called to Chinguacousy Secondary School in Brampton for another social media threat.

Investigators arrived and subsequently identified a suspect, a 14-year-old boy. He was arrested and charged with uttering threats.

The school located at Williams Parkway was on alert as it had already been threatened earlier this month. On Mar. 2, online threats were made to Chinguacousy Secondary High School and five other schools in Peel Region.

Police said the post indicated someone would attend the schools on Mar. 10 and shoot them up.

It prompted police to increase their presence at the said schools and school boards to put in place additional security measures. No incidents were reported at any of the schools on Friday.

As of Saturday, no one has been arrested in connection with the earlier threats.