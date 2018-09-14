

The Associated Press





SRINAGAR, India - Police say a bus has fallen off a road into a deep gorge in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir, killing 16 people and injuring 16 others.

Police officer Rajinder Gupta says the accident occurred Friday when the driver lost control of the speeding bus on a sharp bend in the Himalayan road.

Gupta said the injured have been recovered from the 3,280-foot (1,000-meter) -deep gorge, including 11 seriously hurt people who were taken by helicopter to a hospital.

The area is 217 kilometres (135 miles) southeast of Srinagar, the main city in the region.

Police figures show India has the world's deadliest roads, with more than 110,000 people killed each year. Driver fatigue and negligence, low-quality roads and poor vehicle maintenance are frequent causes of accidents.