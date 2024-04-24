Toronto police are investigating after a teenage boy suffered life-threatening injuries from a "long fall" in The Annex Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to 371 Bloor Street West, east of Spadina Avenue, shortly after 12:15 p.m. for reports that a person had fallen.

Toronto paramedics told CP24 they took a man in his 20s to a trauma centre, and there is no word on his condition. However, Toronto police later said that the victim was a 17-year-old boy.

Meanwhile, Toronto Fire also responded and said they had cleared the scene after confirming no structural collapse.

The circumstances surrounding the incident, including what led up to the fall, are under investigation, police said.

They added that it's not believed to be suspicious.

The University of Toronto Schools (UTS) confirmed that the victim was one of their students.

"Our thoughts are with the student and their family. We know that this will be upsetting news for many of our students and their families," UTS said in a statement.

"Supports will be accessible as needed, from our social workers, student services team and school nurse."