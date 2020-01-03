

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Peel police have charged a 17-year-old teenager in connection with the alleged impaired driving crash that killed another 17-year-old boy in Brampton last November.

The suspect, who was the driver of the vehicle, was travelling south on McVean Drive near Da Vinci Avenue on the night of Nov. 4 when he apparently lost control of the vehicle, went into a ditch, and subsequently hit some trees.

The victim, who was the passenger of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as Brampton resident Jai Sidhu.

The driver was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, the suspect on Friday has been charged with criminal negligence causing death and operation while impaired causing death.

The accused cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.