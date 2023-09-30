18-year-old Brampton man charged following string of ATM robberies
Published Saturday, September 30, 2023 2:29PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 30, 2023 2:31PM EDT
An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a string of ATM robberies in the Brampton area.
Police say the alleged robberies occurred between Sept. 22 and Sept. 28. The accused attended financial institutions in Brampton and robbed victims while they were using the ATM, investigators with Peel police allege.
Two individuals sustained minor injuries as a result of these incidents.
Brampton resident Eli Roberts was arrested on Thursday and charged with five counts of robbery.
He was held for a bail hearing in Brampton.
Anyone with information or possible video surveillance pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Peel police at (905) 453-2121, ext. 2133.