Toronto police have charged an 18-year-old man who allegedly sent explicit photos to a minor he was communicating with online.

Police launched a child luring investigation in July and found that the suspect had been messaging a child under the age of 16 using social media and online gaming platforms between Dec. 1, 2023, and June 3, 2024. They did not specify which platforms he used.

In addition to allegedly sending explicit images, the suspect is also accused of making inappropriate comments toward the victim.

Police said he used “Tjr-m,” “Tyty,” and “Who_IS_Swift-_-“ as his social media usernames.

On Wednesday, investigators announced they arrested Tyler Rojas-March.

He has been charged with three counts of luring a child under 16 years, one count of invitation to sexual touching, attempted sexual assault, attempted sexual interference and making sexually explicit images available to a person under 16 years.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-8500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.