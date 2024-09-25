A 19-year-old from Toronto allegedly stole a car after breaking through a home's window to get the car keys, police say.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Finch Avenue East and Kennedy Road, east of Birchmount Road, at around 4 a.m. on Sept. 4.

Police alleged the accused smashed "a hole" through the front window, got inside of the home, took the keys, and then drove away in the victim's vehicle.

Members of Toronto police's Hold Up Squad launched an investigation and found the suspect on Sept. 24. Officers said he was already in custody on an unrelated matter, but they did not disclose what.

Police charged Johnathan Hewston-Bharat with break and enter, and theft of a motor vehicle. The charges have not been tested in court.

Officers add that the victim's vehicle was recovered.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.