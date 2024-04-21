Two people have been injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle collision in Brampton late Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened near Steeles Avenue West and Windmill Boulevard, which is west of McLaughlin Road South.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to that area just before 5:30 p.m.

Police said that one driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, while the passenger of the other vehicle was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Westbound Steeles is currently closed at McLaughlin to Windmill.