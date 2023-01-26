York Regional Police (YRP) have arrested and charged two Toronto men in connection with several residential break-and-enters in Markham between October and December of 2022.

From Oct. 3 to Dec. 16, police say they responded to a number of residential break-and-enters, wherein high-end jewellery, clothing, accessories and cash were stolen. Investigators believe all of these incidents are linked to the same suspects.

Over the course of their investigation, police identified two suspects, who were arrested on Jan.16.

Frank Hon Bong Lee and Owen Rhim have been charged with a combined 22 offences, including break-and-enter, and theft under $5,000.

The arrests came after three search warrants were executed in Toronto and a number of stolen items were recovered along with a large amount of marijuana and illegal edibles, according to police.

Two men from Toronto, Frank Hon Bong LEE, 52, and Owen RHIM, 44, have been charged with several criminal offences in connection with break and enters in Markham.https://t.co/5jBHpt8Dce — York Regional Police (@YRP) January 26, 2023

“The investigation is ongoing and officers are seeking additional victims who have not yet come forward who may be able to identify some of the recovered property,” police said in a press release this afternoon.

Photographs of the recovered items can be found here.

“York Regional Police encourages residents to take proactive steps to help keep their homes safe. Break and enters are often crimes of opportunity, so the less appealing and the more difficult you make it for thieves to break in, the more likely they are to move along,” police said in the release.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the YRP #5 District Criminal Investigations Bureau – Property Crime Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7545, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-tips or www.1800222tips.com.