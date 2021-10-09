A shooting in Thorncliffe Park Saturday evening left a teenage boy in critical condition and a man with serious injuries.

Toronto police were called to the area of Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard just before 11 p.m. for reports of gunshots heard.

When officers arrived, they located two people suffering from serious gunshot injuries.

Toronto paramedics said they transported two people to the hospital -- a male in his teens with life-threatening injuries and an adult male in stable condition.

Officers located multiple shell casings at the scene, police said.

No suspect information has been released.