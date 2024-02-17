Toronto police are searching for two suspects who allegedly assaulted one person on a TTC bus in North York last month.

On Jan. 31, at around 1 a.m., police were called to a robbery in the area of Steeles Avenue East and Don Mills Road.

When they arrived, officers learned that two male suspects followed an individual onboard a TTC bus.

Shortly after, they approached the victim and allegedly assaulted him.

Police said the suspects allegedly tried to steal the victim's phone while assaulting him.

The suspects later exited the bus and fled on foot. Police said the victim suffered minor injuries.

On Saturday, police released photos of the two suspects, asking for the public's help identifying and locating them.

The first suspect is described as a male between 25 and 30 years old, six-foot-two, 220 pounds, with a stocky build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, grey cargo pants, a black ski mask, tan-coloured boots, and carrying a black bag.

The other male suspect is believed to be five-foot-nine, 160 pounds with a medium build and "chin strap" facial hair." Police said he was last seen wearing a black "Moose Knuckle" jacket, black pants, black shoes, and carrying a brown paper bag.

Anyone with information about the suspects' identities or whereabouts is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-3300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.