Two women have been taken to hospital, one with serious injuries, after a vehicle crashed into a TTC bus shelter in Scarborough on Saturday afternoon.

It happened near the intersection of McCowan Road and Bellechasse Street at around 4:30 p.m., according to police.

One woman was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries and a second woman was taken to a local hosptial with minor injuries. The two women were standing near the bus shelter when they were struck, according to EMS.

The circumstances leading up to the collision are unknown, however police say they are on scene, investigating.

Police say that McCowan Road is currently closed from St. Andrews Road to Brimorton Drive. Drivers are being told to expect delays in the area and consider alternate routes.