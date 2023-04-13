Two youths are facing more than a dozen charges after allegedly damaging a number of schools and commercial properties in Mississauga and vandalizing them with racist graffiti.

Peel Regional Police said on Thursday that the incidents, which investigators have determined to be hate-motivated, occurred between Nov. 2022 and Apr. 2023.

They added that the damage caused is estimated to be worth thousands of dollars.

As a result of an investigation, police arrested two boys from Mississauga on Wednesday. They have been charged with eight counts of mischief over $5,000.

One of them is facing an additional count of mischief under $5,000.

The boys’ identities are protected under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. They were released with conditions and will appear in court at a later date.

Police continue to ask anyone with information on the incidents to call investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 1233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.