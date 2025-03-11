St. Lawrence Market North Building will open April 5

The Saturday farmer’s market that has long been a fixture of Toronto’s St. Lawrence Market neighbourhood will soon have a new permanent home.

The new St. Lawrence Market North Building located near Front and Jarvis streets is set to host its first Saturday market on April 5 with a grand opening to follow on May 10, St. Lawrence Market confirmed in a post on social media.

The previous St. Lawrence Market North Building was torn down in 2016 and the weekly farmer’s market has been hosted in a temporary tent located behind St. Lawrence Market ever since then.

Aside from a farmer’s market the new building will have new court and administration offices, which should be operational in spring according to a December 2024 update by the city. Over the course of the project, the budget increased from $81 million in 2019, to over $100 million by the time of completion.

The market is no stranger to renovations. Since the original opening in 1814 the site has seen many redesigns, and even a change to a post office and city hall before becoming a market again.

The Saturday market was previously moved to a temporary tent at 125 The Esplanade in 2015. While the North Market was mainly known for its Saturday Farmer’s market, the South Market building remains open six days a week.