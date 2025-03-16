30-year-old Toronto man arrested in connection to a series of home invasions: police

Toronto police are making the public aware of an arrest in connection to a series of home invasions near Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East.

Toronto police have arrested a man in connection to multiple home invasions in the area of Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East.

According to a news release issued Sunday, officers say the first incident happened on March 4 at approximately 3 a.m. when they responded to a break-and-enter call.

Police say the suspect allegedly “forced open the rear door” of a residence, confronted a victim with a knife, and assaulted them before “fleeing empty-handed.”

Following the incident, officials say that members of the Hold Up Squad launched an investigation and later linked that same suspect to three additional incidents in the area.

On Tuesday, the suspect allegedly “damaged an exterior security camera” at one residence before forcing open the door of another home and stealing “a quantity of jewelry”, police said.

Two days later, on Thursday, police say the same suspect allegedly left “a written note that contained a threatening message.”

Upon the execution of a search warrant later that day, officers say they retrieved evidence connected to the investigation. However, it remains unclear as to what specific items were located.

Thirty-year-old Eian Dickson from Toronto, has been charged with multiple offences, including robbery with an offensive weapon, break-and-enter, uttering threats and failing to comply with probation, police said.

He was scheduled to make his first appearance in court on Thursday last week.

Despite the arrest, investigators say they believe there could still be more victims out there. Anyone with information is asked to come forward to police or Crime Stoppers.