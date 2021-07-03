A 26-year-old man has died following a collision on Highway 401 in Toronto.

According to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the collision occurred around 3 a.m. on the westbound express lanes near Avenue Roads and involved a sedan and a transport truck.

“OPP were called to the scene involving a transport truck that was broken down and disabled on the right shoulder,” Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said on social media.

“While it was waiting for repairs another vehicle entered onto the shoulder and collided into the rear end of the trailer.”

The deceased, who is a Markham resident, was in the sedan.

Westbound lanes near Yonge Street were closed for several hours while police investigated the incident.