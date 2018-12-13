

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 29-year-old Oshawa man, who was pronounced dead at the scene of an Etobicoke crash after being located suffering from gunshot wounds, has been identified by Toronto police.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Islington Avenue and St. Andrews Boulevard at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday night for reports of a collision.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a blue two-door 2008 Honda Civic that had travelled off the roadway and subsequently struck a tree.

The male victim – identified by officers as Jonathan Gayle-West – was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to be conducted on Friday.

Investigators are asking anyone who was on Islington Avenue between Highway 401 and Dixon Road at the time of the incident to contact officers with any further information at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

Police said they are also asking anyone who had contact with Gayle-West on Wednesday to come forward.

This is the city's 93rd homicide of 2018.