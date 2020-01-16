

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A woman was critically injured after she struck by a vehicle at a parking lot in North York.

It happened in the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Keele Street just before 1 p.m.

Toronto police said a 35-year-old woman was walking into a retail store when she was struck by a 75-year-old woman driving a Toyota.

The victim was pinned under the vehicle and was freed by emergency services, police said. She was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

A second person, a woman in her 30s who was pushing an infant in a stroller, was also struck.

Another woman in her 30s and a 17-month-old child, who was in a stroller at the time of the collision, were assessed by paramedics on scene and were released.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Traffic Services or Crime Stoppers.