Four adults were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle collision in Scarborough on Friday evening.

The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. near McCowan Road and Huronia Gate, which is south of Ellesmere Road.

In a post on X, Toronto police said that the victim’s injuries are all "minor" in nature.

Drivers are, however, being advised to expect delays in the area and are being asked by police to use alternate routes as northbound McCowan is closed at Huronia.