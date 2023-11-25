Six people taken to hospital after multi-vehicle collision in Mississauga; youth in custody
Several vehicles are involved in a collision in Mississauga on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.
Saturday, November 25, 2023
Saturday, November 25, 2023
A youth is in custody following a multi-vehicle collision in Mississauga that left six people injured, Peel police say.
The crash occurred on Eglinton Avenue, west of the Ninth Line, on Saturday night.
Police say the six people hospitalized did not sustain significant injuries.
Meanwhile, a male youth was arrested for driving offences, police say.
The cause of the collision is unknown.