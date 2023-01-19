Four people, including two children, were transported to hospital after an explosion at a home in Kitchener late Wednesday night, police say.

Waterloo Regional Police say they were called to a home in the area of Elm Ridge Drive and Queen’s Boulevard at around 11:40 p.m. after “an explosion occurred inside a residence and caused extensive damage.”

Two adults – a man and a woman – were transported to a hospital outside the region with serious injuries, police said.

Two children were transported by Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services to a local hospital with minor injuries.

A bus has been brought in to shelter residents displaced by the explosion and the Red Cross is providing them with assistance.

“At this point, the cause of the explosion has not been determined,” police said.

Police and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the explosion.