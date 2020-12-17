A 44-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a transport truck in Scarborough Thursday morning.

Police were called to Howden Road and Lawrence Avenue East, west of Birchmount Road, before noon for a collision.

A 50-year-old man was driving a red 2020 Peterbilt truck and trailer on Howden Road.

Police said the driver was turning right to head west on Lawrence Avenue when he struck a male pedestrian crossing the crosswalk.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are asking residents, businesses, and other drivers, who may have security or dashcam footage to contact Traffic Services investigators.